Vice President Constantino Chiwenga (file photo).

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has vowed a decisive fight against graft and warned that action would also be taken against those who fail to report corruption cases.

He made the remarks at Insiza over the weekend while launching the Matabeleland Command Livestock programme.

"We do not care who you are in society and we will deal with you decisively," said Chiwenga.

"We are going to do this in line with his Excellency the President of the Republic Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa's clarion call to eradicate corruption."

Chiwenga also said the government would offer protection to whistle blowers.

"I want to warn the public that if you also fail to report to government, to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the police any case of corruption, it means that you are also corrupt.

"I am saying if you see something bad being planned and being done and you keep quite it means that you are equally guilty of the same crime as that person who had committed it."

Mnangagwa's government has been criticised for selective application of the law by mainly targeting former President Robert Mugabe's allies in its corruption arrests.

Following Mugabe's ouster last November, a number of former cabinet ministers and Mugabe allies have been arrested, among them Ignatius Chombo, Walter Mzembi and Samuel Undenge.