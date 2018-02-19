19 February 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Hohe Awards Towards Cultivates Reading Culture

By Tewodros Kassa

ADDIS ABABA-Hohe Literature Awards Thursday announced that this year's second round literature contest registration will be held from Feb 16-26, 2018.

Briefing journalists in connection with the award, Hohe Awards CEO Ephrem Birehanu said that having such literature contest is fundamental in nurturing reading culture.

To participate on the award authors and junior writers should submit and register with three copies of their books either at German Cultural Institute or Book Light book shops (Arat Killo and Bole branches), he added.

"The contest is an impetus that could inspire writers to churn out further important books thereby nurture reading habits."

According to him, the award will be given in 5categories: children's books, fiction, poetry, humor and social media.

The social media writers are required to post more than ten short stories within the year, he said.

In addition to the aforementioned benefits, the award will also afford recognition to legendary and outstanding writers, he noted.

He also said that additional awards will be in the pipeline throughout the year.

Accordingly, the award will be kick start the beginning of July, 2018.

