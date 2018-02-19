Ethiopia: Land Transportation for More People-to-People Communication

ADDIS ABABA - The land transportation which was started between Ethiopia and Sudan is creating a good people-to-people communication. Beyond the economical advantages, this public transportation strengths the people social relationship, said Authority of Transport. And there is a plan to connect all east African countries through public transportation.

Tesfaye Belachew Director for Public Transport Service Quality Assurance Directorate within the authority told to Ethiopian Press Agency that, it was made possible to connect Ethiopia and Sudan via auto-bus transport after eight years consecutive discussion and trial practices. Thanks to the two countries' good relationship, in the past one year it proved manageable to do a better work. It plays a great role to prevent illegal human trafficking.

The director said, nowadays one passenger will pay about 20 thousands birr for air transport from Ethiopia to Sudan but s/he will pay only less than five thousand birr if s/he opts for land transportation And it is possible to arrive only within two days but as challenges come from the two countries.

Emigration and Customs authority's practice, the duration is extending to four days.

The move is creating a good communication between the two countries transport sectors and enhancing the social relation of the countries, according to the director.

This Addis - Khartoum relationship will have a chance to address all neighboring countries and it is an exemplary move to start such kind of transportation from Ethiopia to Djibouti. The countries agreement is going to parliaments and it will be launched beside the train transportation.

Tesfaye finally added that if the South Sudan and the Somalia regains quiet, Ethiopia could connect with them through land transportation and if the Ethiopian Ministry of Transport reaches agreement with its Kenyan counterpart,Ethiopia and Kenya will have an opportunity to connect by land transportation.