Namibia: Tour Guide Orlando Haraseb's Rise to Safari Ownership

In 2015, Namibian tour guide Orlando Haraseb, who worked for Ultimate Safaris , won a silver award at the Wanderlust Travel World Guide awards at an event held at the Royal Geographic Society in London.

On Thursday, the man of nature sat in a luxurious boardroom of Orlando Safaris in Windhoek's Prosperita area where he briefed the media about the new safari company, as a director.

Orlando Safaris opens its doors to domestic and foreign tourists as a safari specialist and tour operator.

The Namibian owned and operated company offers a full service for arranging and booking safaris, throughout Namibia and has its own highly trained staff. Orlando Safaris runs its administration and bookings operations locally from its offices in Windhoek.

But one question that bothered me the whole time until after he spoke was how this tour guide was able to open such a big company , with luxurious vehicles given the financial costs that come with it.

The moment Haraseb started to speak, he sounded like a man passionate about his job and seems like he does so in an inspiring way.

He spoke about how he worked with passion and over the years, tourists have been asking the company he worked for, demanding just him to serve them as a tour guide.

According to him, it was people who some time last year made it possible for him. The clients. People he served for years . Tourists decided they will start a company which they will co-own and he became a director. He knew them for 8 years.

Haraseb said, the tourists, now his business partners, both foreigners, injected all the capital and as time goes, the company will grow.

"I belong to the bush. While I am now a director of the company, I am still the tour guide. I find peace with nature," he said.

ORLANDO SAFARIS

Orlando Safaris, roots lie in Namibia, where the business began and the inspiration for the business came from an idea on a piece of paper to provide full-service tours and safaris with a 'naturally exclusive' flavour.

The philosophy Orlando Safaris comes from the owners' true love for Namibia, not only to preserve wildlife and natural wonders, but to share them with the rest of the world.

Haraseb said they have partnered with the best suppliers who share the same level of professionalism, expertise, enthusiasm and drive.

"Orlando Safaris offers the best safari vehicles which have been specially selected for comfort, safety and reliability. These vehicles have been handcrafted so that every guest has a comfortable window seat, equipped with super deluxe reclining seats with good back support," he said,

Arno Schultz, general manager of Orlando Safaris said; "We pride ourselves on having the best guides who are talented, responsible and caring. We believe the guides are key to providing an unforgettable life experience when the clients come on tour with us. We personalize our safaris according to our customers' tastes and needs. Orlando Safaris combines luxury, style, service, and authenticity to provide a unique and exciting adventure.

Our itineraries showcase properties that meet our high standards and expectations in terms of both quality and service."

Orlando Safaris endeavours to offer competitive prices and deals for its customers, both from Namibia and abroad, however ethics and quality of service and properties will always be leading. An essential aspect of the company is to work within an ethical framework.

The company places great importance in ensuring that our staff, especially the guides are well looked after.

With the continued growth of tourism in Namibia there is no doubt that both domestic and foreign travellers will find the tour that best fits their wants and needs to make their trip in Namibia unforgettable.

Orlando Safaris' vehicles are equipped with free Wi-Fi and other devices, a fridge, app-loaded iPads, and luxurious seats.

"His knowledge is boundless," traveller Peter Harris told The Namibian in 2015 when Haraseb won the world award.

"Wildlife, geography,geology, botany, history, cosmology, politics: there was simply no question to which he could not provide an answer."