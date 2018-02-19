Ethiopia: Tour Guides' Role in the Smokeless Industry

Tour guides play a key role in image building and in bolstering the smokeless industry said Tewedros Derebew, Director of Tourist Service Quality Assurance and Grading at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

To lessen the existence of illegal tourist guides in the nation, the Ministry has organized a system that issues quality assurance license-- certification for federal tour guides-- the director noted.

As to Tewedros, the Ministry also provides an identification card (ID) and pass for tour guides to tell legally licensed tour guides from the rest.

He said: "Tour guides, as they have direct interaction with tourists, should have knowledge about the topography, geography, history, culture, religion, and economy of tourist destination city, state, and country".

Illegal tourist guiding could inflict harm on country's tourism development as such guides might provide tourists with inaccurate information and substandard services. In addition to fulfilling the requirements, having formal educational background, and experience, they have to obey the ethical laws that are expected of him/her, he said.

In order for the marketing and promotion activity that the nation carries out meet its goal, the director mentioned educated, legal and qualified tourist guides should be deployed in the tourist destination of the country.

He indicated that though it is hard to say that the inspection activity is being implemented in every tourist destinations, the Ministry together with state offices will perform inspection activity to check the presence of legal tourist operators on tourist sites.

As tourist guides have crucial role in the growth of the tourism industry, to hone their skills they should be provided with continuous capacity building, communication skill and language training, he stressed. In this regard, the Ministry is performing various activities.

"Tour guides are 'culture ambassadors' Thus they should be knowledgeable about the current, efficient and accurate information of the tourist sites".

According to him, Tour and Travel agencies are also responsible in hiring legal, trained and qualified tourist guides.