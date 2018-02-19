19 February 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Authority Constructed 384.8 KM Long Road

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Misganaw Asnake

The Addis Ababa City Road Authority had constructed on the aggregate a 384.8 km long road across the city in the course of the last six months, which accounts 89 per cent of the plan.

Authority Communication Director Tiumay W/gebrael said that the authority had undertaken the construction of asphalt roads, pedestrian walks, drainage and cobblestone alleys across the city in the stated period.

The outlay, 6.3 billion Birr, is totally covered by the city administration. Of this 5.3 billion Birr is for capital budget while half billion Birr is for road maintenance, he added.

He noted that the constructions had been carried out in collaboration with the city's Water and Sewerage Authority, the Ethiopian Electricity, and Ethio-telecom.

As Addis Ababa is the seat of various international organizations, institutions and the African Union, the government is exerting its utmost effort to make the city modern and safe for living, Tiumay said.

