Ethiopia: State of Emergency Runs for Six Months

Defense Minister Siraj Fegessa announced that the State of Emergency that will stay in effect for six months will be tabled for discussion to the House of People's Representatives within 15 days.

The security forces will take measure on those who may participate in anti-peaceful movements, try to disturb service delivery and inflict damage on public and private institutions' as well as those who violate the rules and regulations of the decree, Siraj added.

In his press briefing yesterday, the Minister said the State of Emergency is vital to protect the constitution and constitutional order. He also slammed rumors of military takeover a fictitious one.

The Minister also said that a command post has already been established following the declaration of the State of Emergency by the Council of Ministers on Friday.

According to the Minister, the decree prohibits any actions related to printing and circulating written materials that could be a reason for unrest on public peace and evokes suspicion among people. It also prohibits staging demonstrations.It was learnt that the constitution under article 93 provides the power for the Council of Ministers to decree a state of emergency in case of a violation of law and order which would jeopardize the constitutional order.

Thus, the Council of Ministers has already declared a state of emergency to be effective from Friday, 16 February 2018 aimed at protecting the constitution and constitutional order, as well as ensuring security and stability of the country.

The decree is also essential to defend violent activities that may affect the country's economic growth, and the peaceful and free movement of citizens.