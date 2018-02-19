19 February 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia Submits Funding Proposal to GCF

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Absalom Shigwedha

Windhoek — The Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia (EIF), which is the country's accredited entity to the Green Climate Fund (GCF), has submitted a proposal to the GCF for a project to improve rangeland and ecosystem management in three areas in Kunene region.

EIF's head of communications and corporate affairs, Lazarus Nafidi, told New Era that the proposal would be tabled at the 18th GCF board meeting to be held next month.

Nafidi explained that the proposal is for US$10 million (about N$125 million) for the implementation of a climate change adaptation project, centered on improving rangeland and ecosystem management practices of small-hold farmers under climate change conditions in Sesfontein, Warmquelle and Fransfontain in Kunene region.

Nafidi said EIF is also the in process of developing another proposal for GCF submission for ecosystem adaptation projects.

"But this one has not yet been submitted for the GCF March board meeting," said Nafidi.

In September last year, Environment and Tourism Minister Pohamba Shifeta said EIF and the ministry were drafting a new project proposal to be submitted to the GCF and hopefully to be tabled at the GCF's 8th board meeting.

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) is a funding body established in 2010 under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), to which Namibia is a party. The GCF gives funding to developing countries to be used in the fight against climate change, both in adaptation and mitigation activities.

Namibia

Farmer to Serve 3-Year Sentence for Killing Poacher

Okahandja farmer Kai Rust who was convicted of culpable homicide in the death of a poacher will serve three years in… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.