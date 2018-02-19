Namibia: Mental Check-Up Mooted for Alleged Killer Mom

The defence lawyer representing a woman who allegedly murdered her nearly three-year-old daughter north of Henties Bay in September 2016 indicated in the Windhoek High Court on Thursday that her mental state would have to be assessed before she goes on trial.

Zenobia Seas (34) - charged with counts of murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, or attempting to do so, in connection with the death of her daughter, Ava Antoinette Owoses, on 26 September 2016 - was not present for her third pretrial hearing in the High Court on Thursday, as she was still recovering from surgery that she has undergone, defence lawyer Mpokiseng Dube informed judge Nate Ndauendapo.

Dube also told the judge that he intends to ask the court to order that Seas be evaluated by a psychiatrist before the start of her trial. Seas had previously been evaluated by a psychologist with whom he still needed to confer to prepare an application to have Seas referred for psychiatric observation, Dube said.

Seas has to appear in court again on 22 March.

In its indictment, the state is alleging that Seas collected Ava from a day-care centre at Swakopmund on 26 September 2016. She then drove with the child to a fishing spot known as Blare, situated near Mile 108 north of Henties Bay, where she allegedly murdered Ava by smothering or suffocating her.

Ava died two days before she would have reached the age of three.

After the killing, Seas contacted various witnesses to inform them she had taken her child's life, the state is also alleging in its indictment.

Seas is further accused of having tried to set fire to the car in which she had driven to the scene where Ava was killed, in an attempt to frustrate the police's investigations of her daughter's death, and protect herself from being prosecuted in connection with the incident.

When Seas was found at the scene, where her car was stuck in sand, she had a journal with her in which she had written that she had suffocated Ava and blamed her actions on the child's father, who was said to have another girlfriend in Windhoek, a Swakopmund Neighbourhood Watch member has previously told The Namibian.

Seas was employed at a uranium mine in Erongo at the time of the incident. She has been held in jail since her arrest a year and almost five months ago.