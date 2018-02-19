19 February 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: State Policies Should Seek to Support Small-Scale Farmers

By Sylivester Domasa

Dodoma — FORMER Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda has called for urgent reassessment of the government policies on the question of improving productivity to smallholder farmers and the quest to intensify industrial growth.

Speaking at the just ended 4th Annual Agricultural Policy Conference (AAPC), the high-profile former leader said the policies should help boost the productivity of smallholder farmers including fishers.

"The government has been spending millions of shillings importing for instance edible oil, but central regions have all the potential to produce enough cooking oil. It's time to make a decision and end excess imports that might kill industrial development plans," he said.

He explained that such policies if are well checked will help promote local industries that have been humiliated by subsidised imports in the name of crude oil. Figures show Tanzania loses at least 400bn/- annually thanks to imports of edible oil. Making his contribution on opportunities and challenges of the edible oil sector in Tanzania, Mr Pinda urged the forum to come-up with working strategies and solution that will boost the country's agriculture sector and contribute to industrial development.

"Farmers, they too need to be educated on all changing trends on global scales," he said. Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mary Mwanjelwa speaking on behalf of the Minister, Dr Charles Tizeba said the sector holds a huge potential in the country's economic growth.

She admitted that there are challenges "but this shouldn't hold us back." Dr Mwanjelwa said investment in agricultural productivity and agro-processing will open doors for massive industries in the country. According to her, the government is implementing the second phase of Agricultural Sector Development Programme (ASDP) which focuses on identifying opportunities and challenges in the farming sector.

It also seeks to ensure food security by 2025. The 4th Annual Agricultural Policy Conference (AAPC) aimed at providing an invaluable setting for governments, businesses, researchers and development partners to explore new opportunities to integrate food and nutrition security into economic transformation and industrialisation agenda for the nation.

It was hosted by Policy Analysis Group, with members including Agricultural Markets and Development

