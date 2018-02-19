Tanzania: Magufuli Intervenes in Student Death

SIX police officers and 40 civilians have been arrested as President John Magufuli yesterday demanded thorough investigation on the National Institute of Transport (NIT) first year student's death. The 22-year old Akwilina Maftah was struck by a stray bullet and died last Friday while traveling in a bus.

The sad episode occurred as the police attempted to stop hundreds of demonstrators ahead of Kinondoni by-election on Saturday. The President posted in a Tweeter page: "I have been saddened with the death of NIT student Akwilina.

I'm sorry for the family, relatives, NIT students and all who have been touched with this death. I have directed state organs to conduct investigation and take legal measures against all perpetrators." Dar es Salaam Special Zone police Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Lazaro Mambosasa said yesterday that the death resulted from demonstrations by the opposition, CHADEMA, to push Kinondoni Municipal Executive Director to release oath letters to the party's by-election agents.

According to Commander Mambosasa, the demonstrations blocked Kawawa road at Mkwajuni area and created heavy traffic jam and chaos, compelling the police to disperse protesters by firing live bullets in air against marchers who hit back with stones, bottles and sticks. "Later on, we were informed about the death and two casualties who sustained leg shots.

"We are investigating to establish whether the 40 arrested protesters possessed firearms. At the same time, the weapons carried by our six officers under arrest have to be taken to ballistic experts for further investigation," explained SACP Mambosasa. In a press conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Deputy Minister for Home Affairs Hamad Masauni assured the public of not only speedy but also thorough investigations, urging Tanzanians to remain calm.

He said neither the police nor Chadema followers were to blame for now as only investigation report will unearth the truth. In the same press conference, Minister for Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training Prof Joyce Ndalichako said the government will settle all funeral expenses, with the burial of the diseased expected to take place in Rombo District, Kilimanjaro region. She said the burial arrangements were not yet to be scheduled since the deceased's body was still at Mwananyamala hospital for postmortem.

"The burial timetable will be prepared after the family has received the body. In general, the government is very sorry for what has happened. It is really a shock for everybody and I ask the police to speed up investigations so that perpetrators are brought to justice," she added.

NIT Principal Prof Zacharia Mganila said the deceased met her death on her way to Bagamoyo District to present her internship request letters. "It's a great loss indeed for us, she was pursuing procurement and logistic studies and performed well in her last semester final exams," mourned Prof Mgani