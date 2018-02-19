The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) plans to prioritise service delivery premised on efficiency and effectiveness, its chief executive officer, David Nuyoma has said.

These, among other things, includes the payment of death benefits within 12 hours and retirement benefits within 30 days to members.

Nujoma made these remarks on Friday at GIPF's annual media engagement day in the capital.

"This year, the theme is service delivery. We want to put out everything we have to make sure our service offering is being executed most efficiently and effectively," he said.

To effect this, GIPF is doing everything possible to improve its services and address issues that hinder service.

Chiefly, GIPF seeks to pay its funeral benefit within a day.

"You come in the morning, later that day, the payment is made. That is our aspiration, and it is cutting across all the services that we are doing," said the GIPF CEO.

He said they do not want there to be a break between when someone retires and when they receive their pension.

"When a member retires, we want the member to be paid. If they retire in February, come March, there should be something in their account," he said.

Also, GIFP intends to improve its facilities countrywide while also adding satellite offices in various towns.

Recently, GIPF opened its doors at Omusati region's Outapi, after realising that its offices in Ondangwa and Oshakati could no longer handle the client population.

The pension fund will open an office in another region, yet to be identified, soon.

Kunene's Khorixas and Opuwo towns are also expected to get GIPF satellite offices this year.

"We want to have outreach to our members, to adequately serve them and to make sure no member is left out," added Nuyoma.

He further noted that the fund was in good shape. Financially and due to the political situation in neighbouring South Africa, GIPF looks at 2018 with optimism.

- Nampa