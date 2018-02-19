19 February 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Service Delivery Tops Gipf's Agenda in 2018

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) plans to prioritise service delivery premised on efficiency and effectiveness, its chief executive officer, David Nuyoma has said.

These, among other things, includes the payment of death benefits within 12 hours and retirement benefits within 30 days to members.

Nujoma made these remarks on Friday at GIPF's annual media engagement day in the capital.

"This year, the theme is service delivery. We want to put out everything we have to make sure our service offering is being executed most efficiently and effectively," he said.

To effect this, GIPF is doing everything possible to improve its services and address issues that hinder service.

Chiefly, GIPF seeks to pay its funeral benefit within a day.

"You come in the morning, later that day, the payment is made. That is our aspiration, and it is cutting across all the services that we are doing," said the GIPF CEO.

He said they do not want there to be a break between when someone retires and when they receive their pension.

"When a member retires, we want the member to be paid. If they retire in February, come March, there should be something in their account," he said.

Also, GIFP intends to improve its facilities countrywide while also adding satellite offices in various towns.

Recently, GIPF opened its doors at Omusati region's Outapi, after realising that its offices in Ondangwa and Oshakati could no longer handle the client population.

The pension fund will open an office in another region, yet to be identified, soon.

Kunene's Khorixas and Opuwo towns are also expected to get GIPF satellite offices this year.

"We want to have outreach to our members, to adequately serve them and to make sure no member is left out," added Nuyoma.

He further noted that the fund was in good shape. Financially and due to the political situation in neighbouring South Africa, GIPF looks at 2018 with optimism.

- Nampa

Namibia

Farmer to Serve 3-Year Sentence for Killing Poacher

Okahandja farmer Kai Rust who was convicted of culpable homicide in the death of a poacher will serve three years in… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.