Cameroon: First Lady Inaugurates Chic Boutique

On Saturday the 17th of February 2018, Mrs. Biya inaugurated a shop specialized in high-end home decor and interior designing.

Located at the Golf, at the Rosa Park neighbourhood, in the Yaounde metropolis, "Chic Design" is the latest go-to place for lovers of the super exotic. Specialised in interior designing and living space embellishment, this shopping mall was honoured to have the First Lady, Mrs Chantal Biya chair its opening day event, last Saturday.

Accompanied by a throng of her family members, the women of the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC) and a sizeable chunk of some Yaounde inhabitants, the First Lady was pleased to establish this boutique, which comes to feel a void in the domain of available shopping centres for exotic interior decoration, in Cameroon's capital city.

The brain behind and owner of "Chic Design", Olivier Mauge, has the ambition of rendering internal home designing in Cameroon along the lanes of what is practiced like in Europe and America, with the required touch of class, excellence and charm. Upon arrival at Chic Design, Mrs Biya briefly greeted those present. Thereafter, she was taken to the section of the shop where beautiful items and designs for a living room had been displayed.

The section was overflowing with decorative wall lights and side lamps; attractive sitting room chairs, parlour designs such as picture frames, flowers made with imported ceramic material amongst other items. Some of the colours of the chairs (lemon green, white) were described as "relaxed elegant" by Oliver Mauge, noting that the living room is one of the most lived- in rooms in a home. "Chic Design" also displays sophisticated and elegant styles for a bedroom decor.

Oliver Mauge just like guests at the event remarked that the bedrooms need special design efforts in order to make them comfortable as it is exactly there where one will relax and spend the most time needed to gather forces for other activities. As such "Chic Design" offers choices for the special care people can give to their bedroom.

Besides a bed, "Chic Design" also has on display equipment to render not only a bedroom but also a toilet a more lovable place at home. Kitchen products made of crate and barrel can also be seen at the shop. As guests went round the shop, they used the opportunity to purchase items of their choice.