The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says no fewer than 11.06 million kids enrolled for early child care development education in the country from 2014 to 2016.

The NBS disclosed this figures in its "Education Statistics (2014 - 2016)" report posted on its website.

The data, analysed by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, indicated that the figures were for kids enrolled for public and private early child care development education.

The data showed that 7. 36 million kids enrolled for public early child development education, while 3.53 million kids enrolled for private early child development education.

The breakdown showed that 2.69 million kids enrolled for public early child care development education in 2016 against 4.67 million in 2015 of which 1.36 million were male, while I.33 million were female.

Similarly, the report said that 1.45 million kids enrolled for private early child care development education in 2016 against 2. 07 million in 2015 of which 734,726 were male, while 722,735 were female.

The report indicated that 22.35 million pupils enrolled in public primary schools in 2016 against 20.78 in 2015.

It said that 11.80 million of these pupils were male, while 10.54 were female.

Similarly, the report stated that 3.23 million pupils enrolled in private primary schools in 2016 against 4.65 million in 2015, whereas 1.63 million of these pupils were male, while 1.60 million were female.

It said that a total of 542,533 primary school teachers were in employment in 2016 against 567,380 in 2015.

The report stated that 283,051 of such teachers were male, while 259,482 were female.

Also, it stated that 5.83 million students enrolled in Junior Secondary Schools in 2016 against 6.18 million in 2015.

It indicated that 4.78 million of such students enrolled in Public Junior Secondary Schools, while the remaining 1.05 million enrolled in Private Junior Secondary Schools.

The report further stated that 4.47 million students enrolled in Senior Secondary Schools in 2016 against 4.14 million in 2015.

It said that 3.56 million of the students enrolled in Public Senior Secondary Schools, while the remaining 911,561 enrolled in Private Senior Secondary Schools. (NAN)