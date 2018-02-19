Nigeria: Ambode Directs Payment of Taxes, Levies Through Banks From March 1

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Monday directed that all taxes and levies due to the state government should now be paid through the banks and online banking platforms from March 1.

Ambode gave the directive shortly after paying his personal Land Use Charge at the Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) in Opebi area of Ikeja.

He said that this would reduce fraud and also encourage people to embrace the cashless policy.

"In order to ensure that government improves on quality of service to the people, effective from March 1, no payment of taxes will be made by cash anymore across the state.

"Tax payers should be able to pay every legitimate bills through all payment channels at their convenience.

"The transaction process is going to be everyday, anytime and no weekends and do not pay into wrong hands anymore," Ambode said.

He said that all the multi-layer platforms were to be deployed and used by all government ministeries, agencies, parastatals, associated companies and units henceforth.

"All local governments must quickly adjust their collection machinery to eliminate all leakages," he directed.

The governor, who described the payment of taxes as an investment for the future, urged all residents to perform their civic responsibility, pledging that every kobo paid would be judiciously utilised.

"I have just invested my quota by paying my land use charge and residents should join me by courageously making a decision for prosperity and pay all their due taxes.

"Lagosians with your full support, there is evidence that every kobo paid in taxes has been productively utilised for infrastructural renewal and development of the state in last two and half years," Ambode said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was immediately presented a certificate of payment for the land use charge.