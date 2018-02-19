Nigeria: Ondo, Rivers, Bayelsa Paid Highest Motorcycle Fair in January - NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says residents of Ondo State, Rivers and Bayelsa paid the highest per drop fares to commercial motorcycles, popularly known as 'Okada', in January

The NBS made the disclosure in its "Transport Fare Watch" report for January 2018 posted on its website.

According to the report, residents of Ondo State paid N200.76 per drop, Rivers paid N200.12, while Bayelsa residents paid N193.75 per drop fares in the period.

The report stated that states with the lowest journey fares by commercial motorcycle per drop were Bauchi, N65.00, Jigawa, N68.82 and Katsina N70.00.

It said that the average fare paid by commuters for journey by commercial motorcycle per drop increased by 6.97 per cent month-on-month.

It also said that the average fare paid by commuters for journeys in the month increased by 27.37 per cent year-on-year to N120.01 in January 2018 from N112.19 in December 2017.

The report covers the following categories - bus journey within the city per drop, constant route and bus journey intercity.

It also covered air fare charge for specified routes single journey, journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop and water way passenger transport.

The bureau said that average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 7.31 per cent month-on-month and 49.69 per cent year-on-year.

It indicated that the fares increased to N183.86 in January 2018 from N171.34 in December 2017.

It stated that states with the highest bus journey fares within city were Abuja FCT, (N380), Cross River (N303.57) and Abia (N250.00).

It also reported that states with the lowest bus journey fares within city were Bauchi (N96.67), Anambra (N112.67) and Borno (N120.00).

According to the report, average fare paid by commuters for intercity bus journey increased by 10.11 per cent month-on-month and 32.09 per cent year-on-year.

This, it said increased to N1, 889.69 in January 2018 from N1,716.26 in December 2017.

The report said that states with highest intercity bus journey fares were Abuja FCT (N5,625.00), Adamawa (N3,358.57) and Borno (N3,000.00), while the lowest were Yobe (N1,150.00), Bayelsa (N1,122.73) and Katsina (N1,114.29).

The average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey decreased by 0.99 per cent month-on- month and increased to 7.34 per cent year-on-year to N33,055.01 in January 2018 from N33,386.09 in December 2017.

States with the highest air fares were Abuja FCT (N49,000.00), Edo (N41,000.00) and Lagos (N40,500.00), while states with the lowest air fares were Osun (N25,714.89), Taraba (N26,000.00) and Nasarawa (N26,000.00).

The report indicated that average fare paid by passengers for water way passenger transport increased by 1.03 per cent month-on-month and 7.65 per cent year-on-year to N638.04 in January 2018 from N631.55 in December 2017.

It stated that states with highest fare by water way passenger transport were Bayelsa (N1,962.50), Rivers (N2,100.00) and Cross Rivers (N1,877.78).

The report indicated that states with lowest fare by water way passenger transport were Abuja FCT (N250.00), Gombe (N180.00) and Borno with passengers paying N152.00.