Kenyatta Swaps Departments as Focus Turn to Big Four Agenda

An analysis of various key ministries reveals that there has been swapping of State departments and parastatals that have said to have attracted considerable lobbying even as the President's Executive order is awaited to provide clarity.

In 2013, the order was issued five days after the Cabinet was sworn in, spelling out the full ministry name, dockets and parastatals under each Cabinet secretary.

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu was non-committal on when the crucial document will be released to the cabinet.

"There is no time frame," he said in response to Sunday Nation enquiries.

The most notable is the housing and urban development department, one that Land CS Farida Karoney was vetted on, only for a Principal Secretary to be named as under James Macharia's Transport and Infrastructure docket.

"We can do it. We just need to enable Kenyans to buy a house for the same amount that they are paying rent, and have the National Housing Corporation resume loaning people in rural areas to build homes," Ms Karoney told the National Assembly when she was vetted, revealing that she had been briefed as having to manage the crucial housing docket.