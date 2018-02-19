19 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Raila Odinga to Attend Morgan Tsvangirai Burial in Zimbabwe

By Patrick Lang'at

Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Monday afternoon left the country for Zimbabwe.

Mr Odinga will be attending the burial of his long-time friend and Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who died last Wednesday after a long battle with colon cancer.

BURIAL

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader left Nairobi for Harare, the capital of the southern African country, at 1pm.

He will then travel to Buhera, some 300 kilometres from Harare where the MDC leader will be laid to rest tomorrow, his spokesman Dennis Onyango said in a statement sent to newsrooms.

Mr Odinga and Mr Tsvangirai first met in 1993 when Mr Odinga led an International Republican Institute team to train political parties and civil society in Zimbabwe for the multi-party elections that were approaching then.

Kenya

