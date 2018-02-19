Kenya: Hail Mighty Gor As You Celebrate 50 Years!

opinion

Gor Mahia is 50! Yes, Kenya's glamour club is celebrating its Golden Jubilee.

It has been half a century of a jolly good run - leaving some teams with bloodied noses, others are seen off feeling miserable like sin while the rest go away very angry like a cat with a boil after tasting the wrath of the "Mighty Mahia".

When some men gathered in the house of the late flamboyant politician Tom Mboya those many years ago to form K'Ogalo, they might never have been sure that they were creating a lethal machine that would be a thorn in the flesh of many a team for years to come.

A few years back I ran into a man in the scenic Nziu village in Makueni county who was present on this day. Mwanamboka, as he is called, was a domestic help in the Mboya household and he remembers this day like it happened yesterday.

CONTINENTAL GLORY

With a passionate fan base that is the envy of many, Gor holds the unique record of being the only team from our neck of the woods to win a continental cup - the Nelson Mandela Cup. I was there on that Saturday in early December of 1987. It is a feeling you can never forget as long as you are still breathing.