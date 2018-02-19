Kenya: Jubilee Onslaught on the Judiciary Set to Intensify

The wave of attacks by the Jubilee administration on the Judiciary could intensify this week with individual judges and court officials likely to be singled out in petitions to remove them, the Sunday Nation has learnt.

Judiciary has had little space to breathe since the Supreme Court nullified the August 8 presidential election and the rough ride has continued in recent weeks following a series of High Court rulings that some government officials and Jubilee politicians perceive as "favouring" the opposition.

On Saturday, Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju stood by a hard-hitting letter he sent to Chief Justice David Maraga, saying it was time for the Supreme Court to come clean on the judgment that overturned President Uhuru Kenyatta's win.

"If you examine the judgments that have been rendered by High Court judges regarding election petitions, there is a clear pattern: High Court judges have shelved the Supreme Court judgment of September 1 as a precedence.

"The Supreme Court judges should examine their conscience and do an internal audit on how they ended with such a decision," he said.

COURT ORDERS

He said the Supreme Court judges should admit that their judgment was wrong "and Kenyans will forgive them".