18 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jubilee Onslaught on the Judiciary Set to Intensify

Tagged:

Related Topics

The wave of attacks by the Jubilee administration on the Judiciary could intensify this week with individual judges and court officials likely to be singled out in petitions to remove them, the Sunday Nation has learnt.

Judiciary has had little space to breathe since the Supreme Court nullified the August 8 presidential election and the rough ride has continued in recent weeks following a series of High Court rulings that some government officials and Jubilee politicians perceive as "favouring" the opposition.

On Saturday, Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju stood by a hard-hitting letter he sent to Chief Justice David Maraga, saying it was time for the Supreme Court to come clean on the judgment that overturned President Uhuru Kenyatta's win.

"If you examine the judgments that have been rendered by High Court judges regarding election petitions, there is a clear pattern: High Court judges have shelved the Supreme Court judgment of September 1 as a precedence.

"The Supreme Court judges should examine their conscience and do an internal audit on how they ended with such a decision," he said.

COURT ORDERS

He said the Supreme Court judges should admit that their judgment was wrong "and Kenyans will forgive them".

Kenya

Raila Odinga to Attend Morgan Tsvangirai Burial in Zimbabwe

Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Monday afternoon left the country for Zimbabwe. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.