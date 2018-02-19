19 February 2018

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: SA to Conduct Immigration Clinics On Zambians

By Mildred Katongo

The Zambian High Commission in South Africa is next month scheduled to conduct immigration clinics across the country to help address immigration challenges facing some Zambians living in that country.

Zambia's High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba said another awareness forum would be held in collaboration with the South African Home Affairs Department following increased reports of deportations and arrests of Zambians facing immigration related challenges.

Mr Mwamba said the exercise would also involve the Association of Zambians in South Africa (ZASA).

This is contained in a statement made available by First Secretary press and public relations Naomi Nyawali.

Mr Mwamba said the planned countrywide immigration clinics would be beneficial to the Zambian community as it would give an opportunity to Zambians to update their documents.

"With the newly adopted Diaspora Policy by government encouraged Zambians abroad to be beneficial through their contributions to their home country .There were more than 15, 000 Zambians living in that country and their material, financial, experience and other contributions can be significant to the home economy and its policies," he said.

And speaking at a meeting held at the chancery with the national executive committee of ZASA, Mr Mwamba who is also Patron of the Association said he was pleased that ZASA would hold its Annual General Meeting in April 2018 to help resolve issues that had arisen in the year.

He said he was pleased to receive a report that an audited financial report would be tabled for the AGN's adoption.

He called for unity, good behaviour and law abiding community of Zambians in order to promote positive image about Zambia.

ZASA president Fernand Simanya welcomed the initiative to have immigration clinics in different region of South Africa.

He urged Zambians to register with his association as it helped members in time of distress and challenges.

