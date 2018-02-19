19 February 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Trio Nabbed for Bloody Nigeria Clash

By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — POLICE have arrested three suspects linked to the deadly clash between bandits and hunters in northwestern Nigeria last week. They have been named as Halilu Garba (aged 45), Zubairu Marafa (45) and Nafi'u Badamasi (40).

Jimoh Moshood, Nigeria Police Force spokesperson, said the suspects in custody were assisting the law enforcers in the investigation into the skirmishes that left at least 18 people dead. It is feared the death toll might be higher.

"Further findings follow and all suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigations," Moshood said.

The bloody clash occurred at a village in the Zamfara State where police reported the hunters intercepted and accosted a herder in the bush with some suspected stolen cattle and sheep.

The herder reportedly abandoned the animals and escaped into the bush but unknown to the hunters, the alleged cattle rustler went to mobilise bandits to attack the hunters.

Africa's most populous country with over 190 million people, Nigeria is afflicted by violent crime, including the terror by the Boko Haram group and clashes between farmers and nomadic cattle herders. - CAJ News

