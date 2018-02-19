Angola and South Africa Outline Strategies for a Regional Parliament

Luanda — The Speaker of the Angolan National Assembly (AN), Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos and his South African counterpart outlined on Saturday, in Johannesburg, strategies to transform the SADC Parliamentary Forum into a Regional Parliament, during the next meeting of the organ.

The information was disclosed to Angop by the Angolan MP Josefina Pitra Diakité at the Luanda International Airport, while briefing on the visit paid by the Angolan official to South Africa.

"The visit was not initially for the inauguration of the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, but was at the invitation of the South African parliament speaker to attend the speech on the State of the Nation, which opens the parliamentary year", said the MP.

Josefina Pitra Diakité highlighted that one the most important aspects of the Angolan Speaker's term ahead of the SADC Parliamentary Forum is to turn it into a Regional Parliament a dossier that has already been part of the agenda for over 10 years.

However, the MP also considered that the visit produced good result, since this is the first official visit paid to South Africa by an Angolan top official following the election of the new president, Cyril Ramaphosa.