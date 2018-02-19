Angola: Specialists' Shortage Cripples Services in Menongue Hospital

Menongue — The services provided in the areas of neurology, stomatology, cardiology, physiotherapy, gastrointestinal and hemagiology have been out of service for four months in Cuando Cubango General Hospital due to shortage of physicians, specialists and other echnicians.

The information was given to the press on the weekend by the hospital's general director, Elsa Calenga, who underlined that the said areas have been duly equipped, however they do not operate due to the lack of staff.

According to the official, since it was unveiled in 19 August 2017, the referred areas used to have the services secured by 14 physicians, but due to the end of the contract these sectors have been without staff to date.

This situation, she said, has forced the hospital to evacuate the patients to other provinces.

The hospital which assists over 100 patients daily, count on services provided by over 13 workers among physicians, nurses, diagnosis technicians and administrative staff.