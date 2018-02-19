19 February 2018

Angola: President Arrives in Benguela

Benguela — The president of th Republic, João Lourenço, arrived early Monday in the central Benguela province for a few working hours visit.

The president was welcomed at the Catumbela airport by the province governor, Rui Falcão and other local authorities.

Few moments after his arrival, the president went to Lobito municipality to learn about the construction of the oil refinery project which has been paralyzed for a year, due to financial reasons.

Launched in 2012, the future refinery is projected to process daily 200,000 barrels of crude oil in a 3,805 hectares area.

In Benguela city, the Head of State is expected to chair the first ordinary session of the Local Governing Council (CGL), he is also due to return Monday to Luanda.

