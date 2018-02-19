Angola and South Africa Vow to Strengthen Cooperation

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, manifested on Sunday the wish to bolster the bilateral cooperation and friendship ties between the two peoples.

According to a press note from the ministry of Foreign Affairs that reached Angop on Sunday, the Angolan president, João Lourenço held a phone call conversation with the recently elected South Africa president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Angolan president congratulated the South African statesman for his election and invited him for an official visit to Angola soon.

Angola and South Africa are members of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) and have strategic cooperation in various sectors including joint efforts for peace and stability of the Great Lakes Region, the Central Africa and others geopolitical regions.