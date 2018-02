Luanda — with a (5-0) advantage recorded in the first match, Petro de Luanda traveled Sunday to Malawi without the team's skipper to face Masters Security FC for the second leg of the Confederation of Africa Football CUP (CAF).

The player, who was the most influent in the first leg played in Luanda's 11 de Novembro stadium, sustained an injury that ruled him out of the clash against Masters Security FC.

The team will also be without, the defender Élio and midfielder Diógenes.