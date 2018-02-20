19 February 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Boko Haram Attacks Girls' School in Yobe

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

Damaturu — Suspected Boko Haram members have attacked Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, in Burasari local government area of Yobe state.

Detail of the attack is still sketchy as at the time of filling this report.

The Commissioner of Police, Yobe State command, Abdulmaliki Sunmonu confirmed the attack, saying security operatives have been mobilized to the location.

A teacher in the school, who escaped the attack, said the attackers stormed the school around 7:00pm through the eastern part of the town.

"They shot sporadically and forced the school food store opened. We (staff) and the students ran into the bush for safety", he said.

When asked, whether there was abduction of the girls he said it's too early for him to comment on it.

"For now, we can't say anything until all the students returned tomorrow morning", he said.

A resident, Alhaji Ibrahim, said the attackers stormed the village in six Hilux vans through the eastern part while shooting sporadically.

"They force some shops opened and stole food items. We are yet to know if there are casualties because, everyone in the town has scampered for safety. Some fled to bush, others into their homes.

"They also attacked military location at the town entrance bridge. But we cannot tell if there is casualties there" he added.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

