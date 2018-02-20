19 February 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa to Attend Tsvangirai Burial

Photo: Joseph Nyadzayo/Presidency
President Emmerson Mnangagwa consoles Morgan Tsvangirai’s mother Mbuya Lydia Chibwe Tsvangirai and other mourners at the MDC-T leader’s residence in Highlands, Harare on Sunday February 18.
By Staff Reporter

Mutare — President Emmerson Mnangagwa will attend the burial Tuesday of MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai at Humanikwa Village in Buhera, a senior Zanu PF official has said.

Tsvangirai, who succumbed to cancer of colon in South Africa last Wednesday, is expected to be laid to rest next to his first wife, Susan.

Mnangagwa visited the family at Tsvangirai's Harare home Sunday and, according to Zanu PF Manicaland chairperson Mike Madiro, will also attend the burial in Buhera.

"Our President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be attending Cde Tsvangirai burial on Tuesday," Madiro told a Zanu PF Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting last week.

"There is nation building aspect in his (Mnangagwa's) visit. We should also attend in our numbers especially those who are close to the area. There is a lot of political strategy.

"Let's take advantage of the bereavement to add value of our party."

Madiro challenged the party take advantage of the leadership squabbles in the MDC-T to lure disgruntled supporters to join the ruling party.

Tsvangirai's succession has yet to be decided with deputies Nelson Chamisa, Elias Mudzuri and Thokozani Khupe battling for the job.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri warned the party leadership against complacency, saying they should not underestimate the MDC-T.

"Don't take the opposition lightly. Even when Tsvangirai is no longer there we should be ready always," she said.

"Preparations to ensure that our president wins should be a top priority. Politics is a game of numbers we should make sure that those who used to hate us will love us.

"We should put sellable candidates on the front."

