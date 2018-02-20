19 February 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Homeboyz Ladies Win Second Title on the Trot

Nairobi — Homeboyz ladies won their second consecutive title with a 19-7 win over Impala as the second round of the Kenya Rugby Union 10-a-side festival took place on Sunday at the KCB Sports Club.

Janet Owino scored and converted Homeboyz first try for a 7-0 lead that they took into the breather heads high.

Upon resumption, the deejays controlled the game further with Linet Moraa's brace, one of which was converted taking them 19-0 clear of the Impala ladies.

Impala would launch a late fight back in an attempt to overturn the books with Judith Auma landing a converted try, but her efforts a tad too late as Homeboyz followed up on the victory at the opening round at USIU with another cup title victory.

The deejays finished second in Pool A behind the Northern Suburbs after bagging two wins and a loss to set up a semifinal date with Pool B winners Mwamba.

They would win this match 17-0 to set up a final date against an Impala side who edged out hosts Northern Suburbs 7-0 in the other semi-final.

Mwamba, beaten finalists in the opening leg finished third at Ruaraka with a 14-5 victory over Northern Suburbs while Comras beat Kenyatta University Ladies 26-0 in the fifth place final.

Nakuru registered a similar 26-0 score over Shamas to finish seventh overall.

