Nigeria: Prosecute NHIs N10Bn Thieves, PDP Tells Presidency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Presidency to investigate and prosecute those who allegedly siphoned N10 billion in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The party flayed the Presidency for allegedly concealing the corrupt act and insisted that for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to "redeem" its image, it must fish out the perpetrators.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement on Monday said it was shocking that the NHIS money was allegedly siphoned through the federal government Treasury Single Account (TSA) in the Central Bank of Nigeria which it argued was under the direct purview of the Presidency.

"The only reason for the concealment was because the Presidency was complicit, while the stolen fund is being used to service an anti-people cabal brazenly operating in the Buhari-led Presidency.

"Nigerians can now see the level of debauchery associated with this administration. It is appalling that a government can be so depraved that it superintended over the stealing of money meant to provide healthcare for the citizens.

"We challenge the Presidency to speak out on this report as well as similar reported sleazes that has occurred under its watch.‎ Who in the Presidency authorized the withdrawal of the money from the TSA and who are the beneficiaries thereof?

"What has the Presidency to say about revelations that it ordered the reinstatement of the indicted Executive Secretary of the NHIS, Prof.

Yusuf Usman, to help conceal this illegal withdrawals and shield members of the presidency cabals involved in the deal?

"Until and unless the Presidency clears its name by investigating, exposing and prosecuting those involved, it must directly be held

responsible for this wicked act against Nigerians, who daily suffer hunger, depravation and death owing to the corruption in the APC government.

"We hereby invite Nigerians and the international community to also note the refusal of the Buhari Presidency to act on the leaked memo showing corrupt oil contracts at the NNPC to the tune of N9 trillion ($25billion dollars) in a sector under President Buhari's direct supervision as Minister of Petroleum?

"The Presidency has also failed to offer explanations on the alleged involvement of its officials in various sneaky oil subsidy deals as well as reported diversion of N1.1trillion worth of crude last year to service APC interests.

"Nigerians are aware that the Presidency has continued to shield fraudulent cabinet ministers including those known for extorting funds

from agencies under them in addition to those indicted for corrupt enrichment. Indeed, this government stinks and has irredeemably lost all honour," the PDP said.