Kenya: NRM 'General' Miguna Set to Announce Return Date, Promises Revolution

Nasa activist and self-declared National Resistance Movement General Miguna Miguna will soon announce his return date.

Miguna announced on Twitter on Sunday evening that his homecoming will ignite "the mother of all liberation wars."

The general accompanied his post with a photo illustration of himself dressed in his fiv- star general's uniform fully decorated with medals.

I have put on my 5-Star #NRMKe General's uniform. My return date will be announced soon. It's going to be the mother of all liberation wars. #UhuruMustGo @RailaOdinga @ntvkenya @dailynation @StandardKenya @TheStarKenya @citizentvkenya pic.twitter.com/vu4Yg0ezGB

- Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 18, 2018

The Twitter post quickly attracted over 300 comments with some users urging Miguna to return home soon.

However, others urged him to have a low key homecoming to evade another arrest and deportation.

Here are some of the reactions.

@Kotiae wrote, "Tunasija na visindo @JKIA... .traffic commander take note n clear the way GMM is coming Soon!!!"

@KageniPamela added, "Come back baby come... No reform no life."

@Phebian_Olungah replied, "That's my NRMKe commander in chief. That day will be a day of national glory and victory.Until Everlasting Victory! Viva General!"

@Dannkasina wrote, "Your tweets/words give me hope for a better tomorrow, a strength to keep on fighting and a reason to live. Viva! Viva General!"

@josephat_kweyu added, "Eagerly waiting for you... You mean alot to us Kenyans."

@Ferdy_o stated, "VIVA!! Welcome back anytime General!"

@tuty_dennis wrote, "Stop it please. Kuja tu na utulie."

@Ngetuny3 commented, "Sir, bring with u 3 star general uniform, am ready to obey orders you will give."