19 February 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya Seeks to Bridge Trade Deficit With Morocco

By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce & Industry is seeking to bridge the trade deficit between Kenya and Morocco and grow trade between the two countries.

Currently, total trade between Kenya and Morocco stands at Sh40.1 billion, where trade is in favour of Morocco at Sh39.8 billion in imports against Sh415.1 million worth of Kenya's exports into the country.

KNCCI CEO Angela Ndambuki says the Chamber is committed to promoting commercial exchanges that will encourage the supply of market information and facilitate business networking opportunities for both parties.

Kenya's exports to Morocco include tea, mate, fruits, nuts, vegetable textiles and telecommunication equipment among others.

On the other hand, Kenya's imports include fertilizers, petroleum oils, synthetic fibres, textiles, medicaments and television receivers among others.

"Kenya needs to tap into Morocco's market and export more of tea and coffee as they are the best products in the world," Ndambuki said. She was speaking during a visit to the Kingdom of Morocco for a business delegation.

