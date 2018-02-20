Rwanda: Benchmark Index for Local Counters Down 0.24%

Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) benchmark index for local counters dropped by 0.24 per cent, closing at 133.21 points, while the All Share Index was at 133.17, down by 0.03 per cent.

According to the RSE daily market report, the Rwanda Share Index shed 0.32 points from 133.53 points on Friday due to Rwf2 drop on the I&M Bank share price. The lender closed at Rwf95 per share, down from Friday close of Rwf97. The bourse recorded a total turnover of Rwf2,528,800 yesterday from 24,500 shares traded in four deals. I&M Bank raked in a total turnover of over Rwf2.2 million from 23,500 shares traded in one deal. The Bank of Kigali counter was unchanged from Friday's closing share price at Rwf300. The commercial bank recorded a total turnover of Rwf296,300 from 1,000 shares traded in three deals during the session.

Market capitalisation also dropped to Rwf2.929 trillion from Rwf2.930 trillion on Friday.

The other equities counters closed as follows: Bralirwa Rwf145; Crystal Telecom Rwf60; Equity Bank Rwf350; NMG Rwf1,200; KCB Rwf340 and Uchumi Supermarkets Rwf104.

At the end of the formal trading hours, there were outstanding offers of 26,400 Bank of Kigali shares at Rwf300, while Bralirwa received offers of 173,500 shares, ranging from Rwf145 to Rwf150 and there were outstanding offers of 45,700 shares at Crystal Telecom counter between Rwf60 and Rwf66.

However, all the three counters did not receive any interested buyers. On I&M Bank counter, there were outstanding offers of 105,000 shares at Rwf99, but investors were ready to buy 76,500 shares at Rwf95.