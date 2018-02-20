20 February 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Red Lions Elect New Executive - Kathumba Is New Chairman

By Phillip Pasula

Zomba-based military super league outfit, Red Lions, now has a new executive following elections that took place recently.

The club will now be chaired by Lieutenant Colonel Kathumba with Major Davie Gondwe as his vice.

Major Moyo has been elected as the club's General Secretary and Lieutenant Gondwe is his vice.

Staff Sergeant Wakisa Kaisi has been entrusted with the club's purse. Lieutenant Chalulu is the club's Publicity Secretary and he will be deputized by Sergeant Makamo.

Lieutanant Makata has assumed the role of Team Manager, replacing Major Davie Gondwe who is now Vice Chairperson. Lieuteneant Makata will be deputized by Sergeant Nelson Banda.

