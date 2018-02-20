Malawi: Man in for Cutting Electricity Pole

Blantyre February 19, 2018: Police in Blantyre have arrested a 39 year old man for allegedly trying to cut down an Electricity Supply Corporation (ESCOM) electric pole at Sunnyside.

Blantyre Police Public Relations officer, Augustus Nkhwazi, said the suspect, Focus Billiati, was arrested on February 18 at around 7 p.m. after the police received a tip from well-wishers that someone was cutting down the electricity pole in the area.

"When the police arrived at the scene, Billiati, whose accomplice escaped, was found with a bow-saw and a Panga knife which the two were using in cutting down the pole," he said.

"The pole had live wires but fortunately, it was not completely cut," he added.

The suspect was then taken into police custody where he is being held.

However, Nkhwazi said the motive is still unclear but suspected that the offender and his colleague had evil plans during that night.

"Maybe, he wanted to bring down the pole so that there should be no lights for evil plans, but they were caught in time," he said.

Billiati, who is city resident based at Manase, he hails from Ndalemasi Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje.

He will appear in court soon to answer charges of tampering with electric apparatus contrary to Section 45 as read with section 46 of the Electricity Act.

Meanwhile, the police are reminding people that tampering with electric apparatus is an offence and dangerous to lives of people including those tampering with them.