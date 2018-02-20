20 February 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Dry Taps for Chitungwiza

By Victor Maphosa

Residents of Chitungwiza will be without water today as Harare City Council, its supplier, repairs some valves.

The town will be without water the whole day.

Chitungwiza Municipality public relations officer Mr Lovemore Meya confirmed the development yesterday.

"Chitungwiza will be without water throughout the day. This is because Harare City Council will be repairing one of the valves which supply water to Chitungwiza," he said.

Mr Meya urged residents to be patient and allow Harare City Council to repair the valves.

"We as the municipality urge the residence to be patient while maintenance work is being carried out. We expect Chitungwiza to have no water the whole day today," he said.

He said water supply will be restored tomorrow.

"It is a situation beyond our control and we expect to rectify it as soon as possible and supply residents with clean water as per schedule and any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted," said Mr Meya.

Harare supplies water to Chitungwiza, Norton and Ruwa.

Chitungwiza Municipality has in the past failed to supply residents with water for various reasons.

It owes Harare City Council millions of dollars as it battles to settle its water bill.

