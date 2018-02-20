Nigeria: Be Prepared to Make Sacrifices for Nigeria, Buhari Tells Elite

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has urged all citizens of the country, particularly the elite, to be prepared to make sacrifices as a foundation for national growth and development.

Buhari, who spoke at a meeting at the weekend in Daura with Katsina Senior Citizens, said that in the life of a country, there are occasions when citizens must forgo personal pleasures or pay the ultimate price for the progress and unity of the nation.

"The Nigeria of our time is in need of sacrifices by all citizens to free it from corruption, poverty, crime and under-development," a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, yesterday, quoted the President as telling members of the forum led by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State.

While commending members of the forum for complementing his administration's efforts at national development, the President assured them that the security of lives, property and prosperity of all Nigerians would continue to receive priority attention.Masari, in his remarks, said the delegation was in the President's country home to condole with him on the death of two members of his extended family.

He also extended the forum's commiseration with the President over the recent auto accident involving his son, Yusuf, and thanked God Almighty for his survival and subsequent discharge from the hospital.

In another development, former Nasarawa State governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday in Abuja condemned the position taken by former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida against Buhari's re-election bid.Adamu stated that Obasanjo lacked moral standing to counsel Buhari against seeking a second term in office when he (Obasanjo) had sought even a third term in office.He alleged that most of the economic and political problems in Nigeria today were caused by Babangida 's faulty transition programme.

The former Nasarawa governor, who was a very close ally of Obasanjo, alleged that the latter could not be criticising the methods adopted by Buhari in executing the anti-graft war when he (Obasanjo) was not too clean.Adamu, however, admitted that Buhari was very selective in his fight against corruption, saying that Obasanjo should have been investigated if the administration of Buhari was not selective in fighting corruption.

He said: "Chief Obasanjo said that President Buhari is selective in his anti-corruption war. I agree with him because if the president were not selective, Chief Obasanjo himself would be in the dock today on trial on charges of corruption arising from the corrupt practices in the pursuit of his third term gambit in the National Assembly in 2006. Today, he denies that he ever nursed such ambition. And being a man much favoured by God, he has repeatedly said that if he had wanted it and asked the Almighty for it, he would have given him the third term."