19 February 2018

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: 1-2-4 Service to Bridge Gap

By Patricia Bakang

Gaborone — Technology in the health sector is critical because it bridges the communication gap, and ensures that everyone is reached via mobile phones anytime, says Minister of Health and Wellness, Ms Dorcas Makgato.

Speaking during the launch of 1-2-4 service offered by Orange Botswana, Ms Makgato said the service was a welcome development because it would bring a positive impact in information dissemination.

She said through the service, the public would access information on health issues through their mobile phones that were always within reach.

Ms Makgato said accessibility was one of the key issues as information would reach bigger communities.

She said people would be able to read about health issues for free around the country, noting that the 1-2-4 service was the first of its kind in Botswana and was aimed at improving access to information in different areas.

She said the new technology development, business-related development, financing arrangements and other relevant components and support services would play a critical role to facilitate and motivate the creation and growth of small enterprises.

She also said individuals would have opportunities to access information where there was no network.

For his part, Orange Botswana chief executive officer, Dr Patrick Benon said the service did not require airtime.

He said his company had partnered with Human Network International and hoped that the service would provide a successful dissemination of information to reach many around the country.

Dr Benon said stakeholders they have worked with included the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Metrological Services, Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism as well as Ministry of Transport and Communications.

He applauded the stakeholders and Human Network International for their continued support and participation.

The 1-2-4 service will also be used to communicate information relating wildlife and agriculture issues.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

