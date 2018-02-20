19 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Namibia: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome a Baby Girl Named Geo Grace

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcomed their second child - another baby girl named Geo Grace Levine.

A rep for the Maroon Five frontman confirmed baby Geo's birth and her name to E! News on Friday afternoon but offered no other details.

The couple have not yet shared the news on social media.

Adam's last post on Instgram was a snap of his heavily pregnant Namibian-born wife with a box of chocolates on Thursday, 15 February. He captioned the pic: "My Maniac."

Behati's last post on Instagram was a promo one for SK-II's "Facial Treatment Essence".

The couple announced they were expecting baby no 2 in September. The 28-year-old model shared a snap of her growing baby bump with the caption: "Round 2"

Baby Geo joins big sister 1-year-old Dusty Rose.

Source: Channel24

