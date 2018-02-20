Kenya: Scoreless Draws Put League Strikers Under Focus

The dearth of quality strikers in the country has manifested itself as early as the third round of the Kenyan Premier League.

Only 48 goals have been scored in the 26 games that have been played so far, that is an average of two goals a game.

Gor Mahia lead the scorers' pack with eight goals followed by Zoo Kericho, Mathare United, Kariobangi Sharks and Ulinzi Stars who have each scored four times.

While some may argue that it is still too early to make any judgments, it seems likely that this will be yet another season where the league's top scorer will fail to hit the 20-goal mark.

Last weekend, Sony Sugar and Nakumatt were the only teams that managed to score, in slim 1-0 victories, while the other five fixtures ended in barren draws.

These scoreless results have seen league players and coaches attract a great deal of scrutiny, with certain teams being accused of being boring, although boring is a subjective measure that is impossible to quantify.