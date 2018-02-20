19 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Another Daughter of Slain Police Officer in Dock for His Murder

Another of murdered Warrant Officer Thomas Alugumi Nemugumoni's daughters and a fourth suspect appeared in the Vuwani Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Nyambeni Nemugumoni, 26, and Khathutshelo Tshisudi, 24, were kept in custody after making their first appearance in the dock following their arrest on Thursday.

Nyambeni's sister, Mphophi Nemugumoni, and Khathutshelo's brother, Calvin, appeared on Friday.

The police officer was buried on Saturday.

Nemugumoni, 54, based at the Levubu police station, was stabbed to death in front of his house in Tshakhuma on Monday night when he arrived home. He died at the scene.

At the time, police said he had arrived at his house just before 23:00 when he was attacked by an unknown man with a sharp object.

"The children were alerted by frantic screams and peeped through the window and were shocked to see the suspect butchering their father," Mojapelo said at the time.

Mojapelo said the alleged killer then fled the scene after the children screamed for help.

Mojapelo confirmed on Monday that all four suspects would appear on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and murder on Friday.

Source: News24

South Africa

