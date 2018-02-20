Kenya: Woman Steals Twin Boy at Kenyatta Hospital in Nairobi

Police are searching for a woman suspected of stealing a newborn at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in the capital Nairobi.

It is believed the suspect sneaked out of the country's largest referral hospital with the two-week-old baby named Prince while the mother was being attended to at the facility.

DELAYS

Ms Jane Kerubo had delivered the boys at KNH two weeks ago and was discharged.

However, she developed breathing complications of Sunday night and her husband Job Ouko brought her in for treatment at 2am accompanied by his sister-in-law Naomi Leo.

Ms Kerubo was not attended to immediately until 11am on Monday due to delays in cleaning up the room she was to be attended from.