20 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Woman Steals Twin Boy at Kenyatta Hospital in Nairobi

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
The twin boys.
By Eunice Omollo and Evelyne Musambi

Police are searching for a woman suspected of stealing a newborn at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in the capital Nairobi.

It is believed the suspect sneaked out of the country's largest referral hospital with the two-week-old baby named Prince while the mother was being attended to at the facility.

DELAYS

Ms Jane Kerubo had delivered the boys at KNH two weeks ago and was discharged.

However, she developed breathing complications of Sunday night and her husband Job Ouko brought her in for treatment at 2am accompanied by his sister-in-law Naomi Leo.

Ms Kerubo was not attended to immediately until 11am on Monday due to delays in cleaning up the room she was to be attended from.

Kenya

State Takes 40 Al-Shabaab Returnees for Rehabilitation

Some 40 Al-Shabaab returnees in Kilifi County have been taken to various rehabilitation centres in Mombasa, the… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.