19 February 2018

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Kenya Coach Put Resigns After Three Months

Photo: Chris Omollo/Daily Nation
Harambee Stars coach Paul Put gives instructions from the touch-line during their Cecafa Senior Challenge Group.

Paul Put has resigned as Kenya coach barely three months after taking over reins of the Harambee Stars, the Football Kenya Federation has announced.

Belgium-born Put was appointed last November but the federation says he has opted out due to personal reasons.

"The tactician's resignation, though down to personal reasons is a setback to the country's ongoing 2019 AFCON qualifiers as he was an integral member of the Technical Bench. In light of the foregoing, FKF has already begun the process of finding a suitable replacement to fill Mr. Put's position, with Stanley Okumbi taking charge of the national team in the interim period," the federation said in a statement on Monday.

Put who led Burkina Faso to their first ever African Cup of Nations final was optimistic of leading Kenya's Harambee Stars back to the continental showpiece in 2019 for the first time since 2004.

He started his tenure on a successful note, leading the East African nation to the regional CECAFA Senior Challenge last December barely three weeks at the helm, beating Zanzibar on penalties.

