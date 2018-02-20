Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Former prime minister Amama Mbabazi prepares to give bottles of water to journalists at his home in Kololo, Kampala in 2015.

Kampala — Former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi yesterday stole the show at St Francis Chapel, Makerere University, when he told the Christians to expect change of government in Uganda soon as it has happened in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Mr Mbabazi was speaking at the installation of the new St Francis chaplain, Rev Onesimus Asiimwe, who replaced Rev Geoffrey Byarugaba.

"I want to congratulate you Makerere for witnessing change. It's not always easy but many people will tell you that change is good. Zimbabwe has did it (sic), South Africa has did it (sic), Makerere has now did it (sic), the rest of us should emulate these examples and also did it (sic)," Mr Mbabazi said to the amusement of the congregation.

He mused in reference to a video now circulating on social media showing a man speaking in pidgin English to describe the recent regime change in Zimbabwe and South Africa and a prospect of similar changes in the neighbouring states.

"As we say in southern Africa; if Zimbabwe did it, why can't Malawi did it, why can't Zambia did it, why can't Mozambique did it? Then at the end, everybody will did it,... " the man is heard saying on the video that has spread on social media.

Mr Mbabazi told the congregation yesterday that Uganda is in critical need of regime change.

"If everything is constant, then you know there is a problem. Change is critical for survival in our society. We need change in order to experience and have a better life. The Archbishop talked about the injustice in Uganda, the level of poverty, and we are hoping things will be better. I am one of those who are working that things be better. Don't listen to other voices, speak out. Your job is to speak a message of hope [that] condemns corruption, repression, the spirit of emptiness and brings hope that change will come," he said.

Appeal

In his sermon, Church of Uganda Archbishop Stanley Ntagali appealed to government to devise means of providing jobs to graduates. He said many youth are being trafficked outside the country as they seek employment.

"Rev Onesimus, God has called you at a time when there are many challenges. The young people are struggling. The work environment is not conducive; corruption is the order of day, injustice, tribalism, sectarianism, land grabbing and sexual immorality... ," he said.

Archbishop Ntagali added: "The youth of our country are tired because they graduate from our universities and have no jobs. Our young people are being trafficked. When you hear testimonies of young people who come back, you feel pain in the bone marrow. We are concerned as parents and leaders. We don't want to bury our heads in the sand. We are not safe. I wonder what Parliament is thinking to create jobs for our young people." Several speakers in succession urged Rev Asiimwe to brace for tough times ahead as Makerere University is "not an easy place" to work in.

Advice

"This is a very difficult place to work in. Be ready. There are many people who take themselves to know everything even when they know nothing. It's not easy to be a chaplain here. But you have our support," said Dr Eng Charles Wana-Etyem, chairperson of Makerere University Council, said.

In his message, Rev Asiimwe said he has been called by God to serve and hoped his chapel members will use their skills to expand evangelism to more faithful.