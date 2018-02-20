Kenya: Put Resigns as Harambee Stars Coach

Photo: Chris Omollo/Daily Nation

Harambee Stars coach Paul Put gives instructions from the touch-line during their Cecafa Senior Challenge Group.

Harambee Stars coach Paul Put has resigned from his position exactly three months after being unveiled.

This was confirmed Monday afternoon by a statement from the Football Kenya Federation who explained that the tactician opted out due to personal reasons.

"Football Kenya Federation wishes to inform the general public that Mr. Paul Put has officially resigned as the Kenya National Football Team, Harambee Stars Head Coach, citing personal reasons.

"The tactician's resignation, though down to personal reasons is a setback to the country's ongoing 2019 AFCON qualifiers as he was an integral member of the Technical Bench.

"In light of the foregoing, FKF has already begun the process of finding a suitable replacement to fill Mr. Put's position, with Stanley Okumbi taking charge of the national team in the interim period.

"Lastly, the federation thanks Mr. Put for his professional service and utmost commitment during his tenure with the Harambee Stars, this even as we wish him well in his future endeavors," the statement read.