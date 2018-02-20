19 February 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Presidential Spokesman - Sisi's Initiative to Provide Insurance for Day Laborer 'To See Light Soon'

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi gave directives to the government to outline an overall project to provide insurance for seasonal laborers, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said in statements to El Hayat and On TV channels late on Sunday 18/2/2018.

The presidential spokesman said the new project will cover individuals in the age group of 18-59.

The new insurance will include certificates ranging from 500 to 2,500 pounds to be paid once, the spokesman said.

The life insurance certificates are to be disbursed in case of natural death or accidents, he said, adding their value range from 50,000 to 250,000 pounds.

The project also involves a monthly pension ranging from 1,000 to 3,000 pounds to be paid over a period of 5-10 years, the spokesman said.

The project should contribute to improving social and economic conditions of seasonal workers, the spokesman said.

MENA

Egypt

Egypt Officially Launches Its 1st Smartphone 'SICO' Nationwide

The first Egyptian-manufactured Smartphone 'SICO' came to light, as it will be available at the markets nationwide. Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.