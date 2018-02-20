President Abdel Fattah El Sisi gave directives to the government to outline an overall project to provide insurance for seasonal laborers, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said in statements to El Hayat and On TV channels late on Sunday 18/2/2018.

The presidential spokesman said the new project will cover individuals in the age group of 18-59.

The new insurance will include certificates ranging from 500 to 2,500 pounds to be paid once, the spokesman said.

The life insurance certificates are to be disbursed in case of natural death or accidents, he said, adding their value range from 50,000 to 250,000 pounds.

The project also involves a monthly pension ranging from 1,000 to 3,000 pounds to be paid over a period of 5-10 years, the spokesman said.

The project should contribute to improving social and economic conditions of seasonal workers, the spokesman said.

MENA