19 February 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Africa: SCC Head - Egypt Is Always Proud of Belonging to Africa

Head of the Supreme Constitutional Court (SCC) counselor Abdel Wahab Abdel Razek said the Egyptian state is always proud of its belonging to the African continent and strives for a promising future with its African brothers.

Speaking at the inauguration of the second conference of Chief Justices, Presidents of Supreme Courts, Constitutional Courts and Heads of Judiciaries throughout Africa, Counselor Abdel Razek said "We must prove to the whole world that Africa will take the lead in the future," hoping this will take place in the near future.

Any civilized nation is measured by law enforcement and justice, he said.

The judicial system undertakes the duty of preserving civilizations and nations, he stressed, making it clear that there is no room in a civilized nation for terrorism, corruption, breaching law and legitimacy and perverting the course of justice.

He also thanked President Abdel Fattah El Sisi for his patronage of the conference and his keenness on consolidating ties with African countries.

