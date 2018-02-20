Egyptian Embassy Takes Part in 27th 'Holiday World' Travel Show in Prague

Egyptian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Abdel Rahman Salah opened on Monday 19/2/2018 the Egyptian pavilion in the 27th Holiday World travel show in Prague.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the international travel fair "Holiday World" is the most important event in the travel industry not only in the Czech Republic, but also in Central Europe.

The Egyptian embassy is participating with a big pavilion in this year's event that groups several airlines, travel agencies and hotels, the statement added.

Tourism traffic from Prague to Cairo increased by 125% to reach 203,000 tourists in 2107, compared to 90,000 in 2016.

The travel show brings together 634 exhibitors from more than 45 countries.

Nearly 660 representatives of media outlets are covering the event.

"Holiday World" provides a platform for the presentation of travel agencies, domestic regions, national tourism offices, and other services for the Central Europe travel industry.

