19 February 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Military Jets Hit 5 Targets of Terrorists in Sinai

Tagged:

Related Topics

Egyptian military jets have destroyed five targets of terrorists in Sinai as part of an operation that started on the peninsula February 9.

As many as 166 targets have been shelled in North and Central Sinai, a military statement said on Monday19/2/2018.

It added that four armed takfiris were killed in a shootout with troops.

Military engineers also destroyed 101 explosive charges that had been planted in areas of the operation, the statement read.

Four caves and hideouts were also destroyed, it said, adding that they contained mines, bombs, weapons and ammunition, as well as automotive spare parts.

A media center of terrorists has also been detected, the statement said, noting that it contained computers, weapons and wireless communication devices.

The troops also destroyed 244 hideouts and caches that contained machine guns, ammunition and wireless communication devices.

More than 11 tons of drugs have also been seized as part of Operation Sinai 2018.

Twenty-seven vehicles and 100 unlicensed motorcycles used by terrorists have also been destroyed during combing operations.

Also, 417 criminals, wanted elements and suspects were nabbed, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, one officer and two conscripts were killed, and two other officers were injured during the face-off with terrorists.

A number of suspects were also freed by the army after examining their security status.

The Interior Ministry has, meanwhile, been issuing birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates for residents of North and Central Sinai in an effort to control the security situation there.

Egypt

Egypt Officially Launches Its 1st Smartphone 'SICO' Nationwide

The first Egyptian-manufactured Smartphone 'SICO' came to light, as it will be available at the markets nationwide. Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.